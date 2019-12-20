About this show

This production is on a tour of East Coast and NYC landmarks, each unique space becoming the set for Dickens's masterpiece. Using Dickens's original language, Christmas music, and foley-style sound effects performed live, two performers need only 75 minutes to impart this most iconic tale of redemption. Award-winning actor Jeffries Thaiss plays all the roles, from Scrooge to the Ghosts to over 20 others. Broadway veteran musician and actor Eric Scott Anthony underscores the action on guitar, singing beloved and unexpected Christmas songs, and creating sound effects one might have heard in the 1800s. While at Greenwich Village's Al Hirschfeld Gallery at the Mansion/Museum, all shows will offer either Mrs Cratchit's Christmas Dinner (a full Dickensian buffet), or complimentary puddings, pies, and English tea prior to the show. Presented simply with little artifice, Dickens's original language and live music bring to life this most beloved of stories in the ballroom of this historic space.