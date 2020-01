About this show

There is only one...Long Island's own — the legendary and without peer — the Godzilla of all rock bands...welcome seminal rock band Blue Oyster Cult. "Don't Fear the Reaper," "Burnin' for You," "Godzilla," and more. Long Island Music Hall of Famers — the guys that set MTV on its course and gave rise to generations of hard rock bands to come! Its the legendary — the great — Blue Oyster Cult! More cowbell!