About this show

Be our guest for family theater at its very best. Spectacular costumes and fantastic sets combine with beloved songs in this classic story about finding the magic in love. A wicked curse has transformed a young prince into a ghastly beast. To break the power of this spell and return to his former self, the beast must learn how to love and be loved. His fate is in the hands of a young woman, Belle, who must guide and teach him before he is lost forever. A tale as old as time to celebrate the holiday season.