Mickey Rowe (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) returns to Syracuse Stage to take on the role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in this contemporary favorite about artistic rivalry and suspected murder. Antonio Salieri has pledged his life to God in exchange for success as a composer. Yet the music that most captures God's voice comes not from Salieri, but from the prodigy Mozart. Could jealousy have driven Salieri to murder this "obscene child" who is unworthy of the musical genius he possesses? On the eve of his own death, Salieri reveals his final composition: The Death of Mozart — or, Did I Do It? Well, did he or didn't he? An enticing and enjoyable theatrical experience.