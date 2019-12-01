About this show

Charles Dickens's classic holiday tale about the joy of community triumphing over selfishness, presented in this fresh musical adaptation by Michael Sgouros & Brenda Bell. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on his emotional journey as he is visited by four forewarning ghosts. Will Scrooge catch the holiday spirit and save himself in the process? Find out by joining us for this special holiday show with a story so warm it will melt the cold heart of even the grumpiest Scrooge! Now in its 10th smash year, featuring updated, British pantomime-inspired scenic design, this holiday event is not to be missed!