Program 1 features two world premiere City Center commissions, including a solo piece from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s first resident choreographer Jamar Roberts titled Morani/Mungu (Black Warrior/Black God) that explores his identity as a Black man, and a duet by Christopher Wheeldon called The Two of Us for New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns and American Ballet Theatre principal and incoming artistic director of the Australian Ballet David Hallberg in their first-ever performance together. The program also includes Ballet Hispánico in a New York premiere of excerpts from 18+1, an electric, mambo-driven piece celebrating Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s 19 years as a choreographer. Martha Graham Dance Company’s Natasha M. Diamond-Walker performs Lamentation, one of the Company’s quintessential solos, presenting a timeless message about the essence of grief.

In Program 2, acclaimed tap artist Dormeshia performs Lady Swings the Blues, a world premiere City Center commission that honors the legacy of Black women in dance, accompanied by musicians Noah Garabedian, Winard Harper, and Gabriel Roxbury. Calvin Royal III, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, also dances a world premiere commission solo from choreographer Kyle Abraham titled to be seen. Lar Lubovitch Dance Company featuring guests Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring perform the iconic male duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two. And Ashley Bouder, Tiler Peck, and Brittany Pollack perform excerpts from George Balanchine's Who Cares?, an exuberant response to George Gershwin’s classic tunes.