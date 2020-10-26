About this show

In Program 2, acclaimed tap artist Dormeshia performs Lady Swings the Blues, a world premiere City Center commission that honors the legacy of Black women in dance, accompanied by musicians Noah Garabedian, Winard Harper, and Gabriel Roxbury. Calvin Royal III, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, also dances a world premiere commission solo from choreographer Kyle Abraham titled to be seen. Lar Lubovitch Dance Company featuring guests Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring perform the iconic male duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two. And Ashley Bouder, Tiler Peck, and Brittany Pollack perform excerpts from George Balanchine's Who Cares?, an exuberant response to George Gershwin’s classic tunes.