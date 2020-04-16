About this show

Shruti is a Dreamer (i.e. a DACA recipient) in her senior year of medical school at CUNY. She lives very efficiently in the apartment above her uncle's jewelry store in Queens, and leaves the drama to her brother Raj, the soon-to-be-married prince of the family. Then an unexpected encounter with Irish actor-musician Liam threatens all of Shruti's practical plans. As their romance blossoms, they navigate cultural traditions, ICE raids, and newly unfettered racism. Shruti Gupta Can Totally Deal is a Bollywood-tinged romance that explores what it means to be American.