About this show

Buffalo, New York, might be depressed, but Clara Nowak is not. Staunchly religious, the mother of three is an organizer for her soup kitchen and the caretaker of her family's local claim to fame: a 20-foot shrine to the Blessed Mother commemorating the miraculous night in 1942 when she appeared to Clara's father in his barbershop. When daughter Ruth announces she's creating a one-person show about the family miracle, a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. A heartfelt comedy of faith, family, and the twists of life.