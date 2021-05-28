About this show

LIVE on Stage!

The Isle of the Lost, home to the daughters and sons of the world's worst villains, is about as far from a fairy tale as you can get. But for Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos—the children of Maleficent, The Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil — it's home! In the nearby shimmering kingdom of Auradon, the children of the most regal of royals from a Who's Who of famous fairy tales enjoy a life of privilege and prestige. But when Ben, the son of Belle and her Beast (and soon-to-be heir to the Auradon throne) optimistically decides to open the barrier and invite exchange to students to join Auradon Prep School, will it usher in a new era of acceptance, or spell certain disaster? Based on the runaway-hit Disney Channel Original Movie musical, this spectacular NEW stage production will feature many of your favorite showstoppers…AND some of Omaha's — most talented teens showcasing their song & dance skills LIVE! on stage!