About this show

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre is the Ozark's premiere grown-up theater company. SCT is dedicated to the production of contemporary works and works that can be re-energized through a contemporary view and through an intimate staging while using outstanding local directors and actors working alongside guest professionals throughout its year-round season. SCT strives to bring its audiences new and award-winning works that best reflect the make-up of our community and promote dialogue about issues facing our region and world.