About this show

Discover the secrets of your favorite neighborhood or museum on a Watson Adventures Scavenger Hunt. You won't be collecting objects (put back that statue!) but searching for answers to tricky and humorous questions. You can see where Ben Franklin got dunked in old Boston, decode secret messages at the Museum of Science, track ghosts in bewitching Salem, solve a murder mystery at the Museum of Fine Arts, and much more. No knowledge of any hunt location is required -- you just need a sharp mind and a good pair of shoes.