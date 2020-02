About this show

Based on the story of Esther from the Bible, this show is written, produced, directed, and acted all by children ages 9 to 17. It accurately portrays the dramatic story of a girl thrown into a marriage with the King of Persia, which brings unthinkable difficulties as she is faced with the choice of her life or her people's lives. Please come celebrate the story of Purim with us as this religious holiday approaches (on March 10).