About this show

This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. At 15 years old, Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship.