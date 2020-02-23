About this show

Join us for a fun interactive trivia night where teams compete for the most correct answers to questions about movies, music and more!

Disc jockey and game show host, Eric St. John, brings his new retro game show, The Time Warp, to Gorton. This Game includes trivia from the 1940's-1980's and topics range from classic movies, television, music, comedies to Hollywood rumors. Audience members compete in teams while sitting at their tables. There are no podiums or "ring in" buzzers. The categories and trivia questions are shown on a giant video screen and tables are randomly selected to answer via wireless LED globe centerpieces. Eric brings a lighthearted, fun and comedic style as host ensuring you'll be entertained without needing to be competitive. Prizes will be awarded to each member of the winning table.