About this show

World-premiere adaptation of The Virginian: A Horseman of the Plains by Owen Wister, the novel that originated the archetype of the American cowboy. Never named, rough-hewn, but soft-spoken, living on the frontier between nature and civilization, the Virginian pursues his own singular code of honor. On a ranch near Sunk Creek, Wyoming, the cowpuncher from Virginia struggles to uphold this code in conflict with his deadly enemy, a former ranch hand turned rustler, as well as in his courting of the fiercely independent schoolmarm, whose own personal code is as strong as his. Von Orthal Puppets, creator of the gods in City Lit's Prometheus Bound, will create the horses for this show.