About this show

From Australia comes a modern Rat Pack with world class tap, dazzling fans with high energy performances of mind-blowing dance, smooth vocals, a swinging live jazz band and witty on-stage banter. The five-member cast wins the audience from the first downbeat in a show that doesn't let up until the curtain goes down, earning critical raves for their "sheer brilliance," "inspired tapping," and "pure joy."