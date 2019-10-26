About this show

Now in its 43rd year, The Other Cinderella is indeed a black classic that has been enjoyed by people of all colors, kinds, and ages. In this African American rendition of this African fairy tale — Cinderella is from the projects; the Stepmamma works at the post office; there is a King, Queen, and Prince; there are the Brothers From the Hood; and the Fairygodmama is from Jamaica. The Other Cinderella is a musical classic that audiences have returned to see time and time again. The music is divine, the dancing is wild, and the story is uplifting, positive, and infectious — you owe it to yourself to experience The Other Cinderella more than once in your lifetime.