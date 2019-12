About this show

Four accomplished youth ensembles combine talents for a heartwarming program of seasonal classical works and holiday favorites. The award-winning youth orchestra has delighted audiences at Chicago's Symphony Center and overseas in Europe and Asia, while the choral ensembles have sung for the Chicago Bulls, Harlem Globetrotters and throughout the Chicagoland area. Together, these young artists use their worldly skills to create a homespun warmth in this one-of-a-kind holiday program.