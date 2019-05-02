About this show

The stage is set in a hidden speakeasy located behind the Chicago Theater. Guests enter through a locksmith's shop to find a glam cocktail bar and library with over 10,000 books. Five classically trained actors meet there as members of "The Drunk Shakespeare Society." One drinks at least five shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform a major role in a Shakespearean play. Hilarity and mayhem ensue while the four sober actors try to keep the script on track. Each show is different depending on who is drinking...and what they're drinking!