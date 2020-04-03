About this show

Ronnie Rice began his musical career as a solo performer in Evanston, Illinois. In the late 1960s, Ron joined the Chicago-based group the New Colony Six and sang lead vocals on many of their hit records, including oldies favorites "I Will Always Think About You" and "Things I'd Like to Say."

If you have a favorite song, just yell it out! Ronnie knows them all! If you feel like getting up and dancing, go to it! If you want to sing along, sing it loud! Just remember, when Ronnie starts singing and playing, the party begins.