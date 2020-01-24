About this show

The Weight of Water is a story of a blind man balancing fear in the chaos of kayaking whitewater rapids . . . not to mention drowning, and the powerful desire to be free from a prison of darkness. He embarks, alone in his own boat, into the home of the most iconic whitewater in the world, the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Erik has already overcome some stunning challenges for both sighted and blind people, including climbing Mount Everest. Whitewater kayaking is different, the water moves unpredictably, the rocks that make up that canyon walls are absolutely unforgiving, the roar cuts him off from his guide's voice and threatens his kayak, his friends are also in equal jeopardy and fighting for their own survival.

He soon discovers that all of the preparation and practice are not going to be enough. As the Grand Canyon's crowning rapid, Lava Falls draws closer, Erik's fear grows till it nearly paralyzes him. When disaster inevitably strikes, Erik is then faced with a powerful choice and a rare chance to change the outcome. This choice defines the journey.