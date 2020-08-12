About this show

The Hippodrome is proud to bring an amazing one-man production of This Wonderful Life by Steve Murray directly to you this holiday season in collaboration with Broadway On Demand.

Company member David Patrick Ford inhabits every role in this heartfelt, hilariously touching stage adaptation of the iconic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life”. George Bailey, Clarence, Mr. Potter, Mary, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this moving exploration of hope, compassion and togetherness.

available to stream on Broadway On Demand for a 24 hour period