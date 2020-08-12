December 4th-10th Online Only.
The Hippodrome is proud to bring an amazing one-man production of This Wonderful Life by Steve Murray directly to you this holiday season in collaboration with Broadway On Demand.
Company member David Patrick Ford inhabits every role in this heartfelt, hilariously touching stage adaptation of the iconic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life”. George Bailey, Clarence, Mr. Potter, Mary, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this moving exploration of hope, compassion and togetherness.
The Boston Globe said, “Like the film that inspired it, it quietly celebrates a simple truth: Little things mean more than we know.”
Starring David Patrick Ford, previously seen in SCROOGE IN ROUGE and PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER, THIS WONDERFUL LIFE is directed by Stephanie Lynge.
The show will be
available to stream on Broadway On Demand for a 24 hour period
that begins once you press play after creating an account and booking your ticket.
If you would like to see the show on a specific day it is recommended that you wait to purchase a ticket until then.
You will be able to pause/restart the show as many times as you need within your 24 hour access period. If you book a ticket before the show goes live on December 4th your access period will begin once you hit play after the show is made available.
For inquiries about streaming, please visit https://www.broadwayondemand.com/pages/faq/a/faq or email [email protected]
If you purchased a ticket with us through OvationTix, you will receive instructions on how to view the show either from [email protected]
or in your order confirmation email from OvationTix. Be sure to check your spam or junk folders if you can't find your inbox. If you have any questions, you can reach the box office from 11am-4pm Tuesday through Friday at [email protected]
or (352) 375-4477.