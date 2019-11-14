About this show

After a series of financial hardships, a small-town banker contemplates ending his life on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1945. George, who wishes he had never been born, receives the aid of a guardian angel who is assigned the task of saving George's life. Perfectly timed for the holiday season, this timeless masterpiece reaffirms the inherent value of all people with an enchanting, theatrical twist.

You won't want to miss this heartwarming American classic presented as a 1940s radio show. This beloved story is enhanced with a lush soundscape performed by the actors live onstage. Bedford Falls and the Bailey Family have never sounded better than in this fresh retelling. Bring your whole family to celebrate the holiday season with this Christmas show!