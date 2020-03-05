About this show

A world-premiere musical about jazz legend and singular American icon Louis Armstrong, featuring songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, and original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented Opalocka-raised playwright and TV writer (This is Us, The Good Fight), and coauthor of last season's hit Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy. A Wonderful World, traces Armstrong's odyssey, the musical genre he helped define, and the complex history of race in America, from the birth of jazz in Armstrong's native New Orleans to international stardom and the Civil Rights era. Squire focuses his musical drama through the prism of the women in Armstrong's life. Directed by Drama Desk winner and Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw. Music arranged by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.