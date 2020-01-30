About this show

The Great Divorce — C.S. Lewis's mesmerizing fantasy about heaven, hell and the choice between them — comes to life with Lewis's signature wit, amazing actors, and dazzling, state-of-the-art stagecraft!

Lewis's brilliantly drawn characters take a fantastical bus trip from hell to the outskirts of paradise. Each receives an opportunity to stay...or return to hell, forever divorced from heaven. The choice proves more challenging than imagined.

"Infinitely thought-provoking... Consistently intriguing!" — New York Times

"A faithful adaptation… Striking vignettes…packaged into a tidy brightly designed 85-minute show." — Washington Post