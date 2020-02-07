About this show

Sylvia introduces us to the characters of Greg and Kate, who have entered the empty-nest time in life and have moved to Manhattan after 20 years in the suburbs. Greg is struggling with being dissatisfied with his job while Kate is excited about her new teaching opportunities and new found freedom. However, life has a way of giving you what you think you don't want and that's when Greg finds Sylvia, a street-smart lab/poodle mix, and brings her home only to promptly become a wedge in Greg and Kate's marriage. Sylvia, while a comedy, has touching moments about relationships, nature, and growing older.