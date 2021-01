About this show

Superheroes in Love is a love story, between Nicolas and Desirée, who met, fell in love, and ended up discovering and complementing each other's super strengths. They sing, dance and act in this 60-minute show, which includes great songs that range from the 1930s all to way to the present. Featuring showstopping dance numbers, beautiful arrangements of old and new songs, this duo will have you humming along and dancing in your seats!