About this show

A virtual reading of a new show, presented in an exclusive, online, fundraiser event! Stage Fright, by MTC Executive Artistic Director, Kevin Connors and Joe Landry with music and lyrics by Kevin Connors, tells the story of fictitious Broadway star, Barbara Jordan who, while recuperating in her Connecticut home, becomes excited about her next musical. However, when her number one fan becomes delusional, her life is turned upside down. In this unique spin on stage and screen suspense classics, Stage Fright is an interactive musical thriller where you, the audience, decide the fate of the story. All proceeds from this event go to supporting MTC and The Actor's Fund.