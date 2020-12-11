About this show

From the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, and then adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, this beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast and stars four actors who perform the voices of dozens of characters while creating foley sound effects. As in the movie, everyman George Bailey must learn that "no man is a failure who has friends" (and a little divine intervention), when he must face off against local robber baron (and all around curmudgeon) Henry F. Potter. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family!