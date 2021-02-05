TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Everyone knows Dr. Ruth Westheimer from her career as a pioneering radio and television sex therapist. Few, however, know the incredible journey that preceded it. From fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a sniper, to her struggle to succeed as a single mother newly-arrived in America, Mark St. Germain deftly illuminates this remarkable woman's untold story. Becoming Dr. Ruth is filled with the humor, honesty, and life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became "Dr. Ruth," America's most famous sex therapist.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 30min (0 intermissions)
  • Dates:First Preview:
    Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:2034543883