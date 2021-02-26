About this show

Do you remember your high school sweetheart? Are you ready to see them again at your reunion? After two decades of failed relationships, Peter returns to his high school reunion hoping to rekindle his romance with Kari, the girl he abandoned after an unexpected pregnancy. As the night progresses both Peter and Kari face the consequences of choices made long ago ... and the daunting prospect of starting again. Craig Wright, acclaimed writer for Six Feet Under, Dirty Sexy Money, and Lost, was nominated for both a Pulitzer Prize and a Drama Desk Award for this funny, philosophic, poetic, and intensely beautiful dramedy about the paths not taken.