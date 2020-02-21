About this show

In 1937, a physics professor at Princeton University received a call. The internationally renowned classical singer Marian Anderson was giving a concert at the McCarter Theatre at Princeton. But because she was African-American, Anderson was denied a hotel room. Instead, she accepted an invitation to stay at a professor's home. That professor was Albert Einstein. Secrets of the Universe is based on the true relationship of these titanic figures. It is a celebration of the union of hearts, minds, and souls in a quest to unlock this vast universe's biggest secrets. The Fox's executive producer, Helen R. Murray, directed the world premiere of Acito's nonmusical version of this show and teams up with him again to direct the premiere of this latest version — a breathtaking play with music featuring some of Colorado's most beloved performers!