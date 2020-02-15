About this show

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017 and "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018, Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live is launching an all new production: "The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour."

Join creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and the world's greatest – and only – movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally-acclaimed LIVE event.