A lively musical based on the beloved story.

As the clock strikes seven o'clock, all your favorite characters in the Great Green Room spring to life on stage: Bunny, kittens and mittens, bears and chairs, the red balloon, a (not-so-quiet) old lady, and – of course – cows jumping over the magical moon.

Featuring whimsical music and dance, this captivating adaptation is produced as a part of the DCPA's Theatre for Young Audiences program, which focuses on performances tailored for Pre-K through 3rd grade audiences. Bring your children to their first theatre experience and spark their wonder.