About this show

The incredible creative team behind last year's hit musical, Caroline, or Change, returns to the Aurora Fox to close out our 35th season with a perfect musical for the whole family! Disney's Freaky Friday is based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers, and is a hilarious, contemporary update of the hit Disney films by the same title. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom's big wedding. Boasting a score by Pulitzer Prize-winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey of Next to Normal and a book by Parenthood's Bridget Carpenter, Freaky Friday is a delightful show for anyone with a perfectly imperfect family.