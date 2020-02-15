About this show

Over the past 15 years, the Colorado New Play Summit has given audiences "a window into the wider theater world and… introduced some of the country's most fascinating up-and-coming talents" (Westword). Join us for our annual celebration of new work and visionary artists from across our cultural community. Summit playwrights spend two weeks with directors, actors and dramaturgs to workshop and develop their new plays. Over the weekend, you get to hear their work-in-progress at readings, as well as watch the Theatre Company world premieres of twenty50 by Tony Meneses and You Lost Me by Bonnie Metzgar – both featured as readings at the 2019 Summit. From mingling over meals in the beautiful Seawell Ballroom to the last call at the Summit Party, there are countless opportunities to connect with artists, industry professionals, theatre lovers, subscribers and students.