About this show

The creators of Shaolin Jazz proudly present a unique film experience catered to the lovers of Kung-Fu flicks, the music they inspired and everything else in between — CAN I KICK IT?

At each event cult classic martial arts films are screened and scored (scene-by-scene) with a blend of Hip Hop, Soul, Funk and more mixed live by DJ 2-Tone Jones. The result is a live, remixed soundtrack to the movies using music and DJ techniques to accentuate elements of specific scenes and fighting sequences.