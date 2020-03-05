About this show

Weathersby Productions and SuperBad Theatre Company is returning to the Bay Area, apart of their 2020 Marquee Tour season, starring award-winning actor Dedrick Weathersby, telling the story of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career, you'll see how a divided country, the growing civil rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shaped the artist's work. A eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of his music alive. Be a part of this journey as they set their sights on the legendary Apollo Theater in late June 2020.

Some songs include: "Please Please," "Cold Sweat," "I Feel Good," and "This a Man's World."