About this show

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin's new show, titled How Did You Get This Number?, features signature songs from her acclaimed performances in Finian's Rainbow, Giant, Big Fish, and Hello, Dolly! Hailed as "the redheaded firecracker" (Stephen Holden, New York Times), she tells the story of how each song became a part of her life and what it means to her. More from writers like Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Jerry Herman,and longtime friend and collaborator Georgia Stitt fill the program with gorgeous music and expert storytelling.