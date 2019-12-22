About this show

Come celebrate the 15th anniversary of the hugely popular holiday show Irish Christmas in America, which features a fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this family-friendly performance features well-loved songs, lively instrumental music on fiddle, flute, pipes, and harp, and thrilling Irish step dancing. Follow the Irish Christmas cast as they lead American audiences through the wonderful (and sometimes strange) Christmas traditions of Ireland with an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.