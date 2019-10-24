See New Photos From San Francisco Production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Photos from the West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, running at the Curran in San Francisco, have been released.

Yanna McIntosh, Folami Williams, David Abeles, Natalie Adele Schroeder, William Bednar-Carter, Angela Reed, John Skelley, and Benjamin Papac in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

(© Matthew Murphy)

John Skelley play Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Benjamin Papac as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, and Folami Williams as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy and Jon Steiger as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

The rest of the cast will include Theo Allyn, William Bednar, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Irving Dyson Jr., Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Kyle Hines, Nathan Hosner, Nicholas Hyland, Charles Janasz, Katherine Leask, Joel Leffert, Andrew Long, Lily Mojekwu, Emily Murphy, Steve O'Connell, Erik Olson, Christian Pedersen, Julian Rozzell Jr., Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, Lauren Zakrin, and Brittany Zeinstra playing a variety of characters.

Jon Steiger, Julian Rozzell Jr., and the cast of San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. It opened on Broadway on April 22 and received six 2018 Tony Awards.