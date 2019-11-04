San Francisco Hamilton Extends Run by 21 Weeks

The San Francisco run of Hamilton has been extended by 21 additional weeks, with tickets now on sale through May 31, 2020.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography, and Orchestrations.

The Bay Area company at the BroadwaySF Orpheum Theatre is led by Julius Thomas III as Alexander Hamilton and Donald Webber Jr. as Aaron Burr.