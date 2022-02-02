BenDeLaCreme Going on Tour With BenDeLaCreme Is...Ready to Be Committed

International drag superstar BenDeLaCreme has announced dates and venues for the North American tour of her solo show, BenDeLaCreme Is...Ready to Be Committed, which will kick off at San Francisco's Oasis April 13-17. Tour stops include Boston, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Detroit, New York, Dallas, and Chicago.

In Ready to Be Committed, DeLa sends up the institution of marriage with her own terminally delightful mixture of songs, jokes, burlesque, and puppetry.

TheaterMania's review of the premiere of Ready to Be Committed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre called the show "nonstop laughs" and enthused, "DeLa has a special ability to convey big concepts and arcane history through vaudevillian spectacle."

You can see the full list of North American tour stops below:

April 13-17: Oasis (San Francisco, CA)

April 19: Big Night Live (Boston, MA)

April 20: Warner Theatre (Torrington, CT)

April 21: State Theatre (Portland, ME)

April 23: Academy of Music (Northampton, MA)

April 24: Asbury Lanes (Asbury Park, NJ)

April 27: Variety Playhouse (Atlanta, GA)

April 28: Muse (Minneapolis, MN)

April 30: Majestic Theatre (Detroit, MI)

May 1: Wooly's (Des Moines, IA)

May 3-4: Sony Hall (New York, NY)

May 6: Texas Theatre (Dallas, TX)

May 8: Emo's (Austin, TX)

May 12-15: Dynasty Typewriter (Los Angeles, CA)

May 17: The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

May 18: Summit (Denver, CO)

May 20: Amaturo Theater | Broward Center (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

May 21: The Plaza Live (Orlando, FL)

May 23: 9:30 Club (Washington, D.C.)

May 24: Union Transfer (Philadelphia, PA)

May 26: Thalia Hall (Chicago, IL)

July 5-10: The Triple Door (Seattle, WA)

UK tour dates will be announced shortly.

For ticket info and more, click here.