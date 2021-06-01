A.C.T. to Stream 2011 Production of Tales of the City Musical In Celebration of Pride

In celebration of Pride, American Conservatory Theater will present a stream of its 2011 production of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, the Musical, June 21-27. Tickets at various prices are available now, with the stream taking place on Broadway On Demand's National Theater Network.

With a score by Jake Shears and John Garden of Scissor Sisters, a book by Jeff Whitty, choreography by Larry Keigwin, and direction by Jason Moore, Tales of the City is a musical version of the first two books in Maupin's beloved series. In the bustling streets of 1970s San Francisco, neon lights pierce through the fog-drenched skies, disco music explodes from crowded nightclubs, and a wide- eyed Midwestern girl finds a new home—and creates a new kind of family—with the characters at 28 Barbary Lane.

Filmed during its 2011 run with multiple cameras, this is the first time the fully staged production will be seen in its entirety. The principal cast includes Betsy Wolfe as Mary Ann Singleton, Judy Kaye as Anna Madrigal, Wesley Taylor as Michael "Mouse" Tolliver, Mary Birdsong as Mona Ramsey, Manoel Felciano as Norman Neal Williams, Josh Breckenridge as Jon Fielding. Rounding out the cast are Keith A. Bearden, Jessica Coker, Kristoffer Cusick, Diane J. Findlay, Alex Hsu, Kimberly Jensen, Patrick Lane, Stuart Marland, Jeff McLean, Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone, Pamela Myers, Julie Reiber, Andrew Samonsky, and Josh Walden.

In addition to the online screening, A.C.T. is filming a special conversation with artistic director Pam MacKinnon and Tony Award nominee Mx. Justin Vivian Bond—who made history as the first actor who identifies as transgender to play a trans character on Broadway during the 2017 benefit concert of the musical. The discussion will be free and available to ticket holders, and will discuss the changes in casting over the past 10 years and highlight the importance of representation and diversity in theater.

The creative team includes Douglas W. Schmidt (Set Design), Beaver Bauer (Costume Design), Robert Wierzel (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Bruce Coughlin (Orchestrations), Carmel Dean (Music Supervisor), Stephen Oremus and Carmel Dean (Arrangements), Cian McCarthy (Music Director), Travis Greisler (Assistant Director) Ashley Browne (Assistant Choreographer), and David Caparelliotis (Casting).

