First Look at The Tale of Desperaux at the Old Globe

The Old Globe Theatre has released the first production photos from PigPen Theatre Co.'s musical adaptation of The Tale of Despereaux, directed by Marc Bruni. The play opens Saturday, July 13.

The cast of The Tale of Despereaux.

(© Jim Cox)

The play is described as follows: "Despereaux is a courageous mouse who dreams of becoming a knight. He sets off on a noble quest that will take him down into dungeons and up to the heights of a castle tower to rescue a beautiful human princess — but the dark-hearted rat Roscuro has other ideas."

Bianca Norwood as Despereaux in The Tale of Despereaux.

(© Jim Cox)

The cast of Desperaux features Alex Falberg (Lester), Ben Ferguson (Furlough), Curtis Gillen (Louise, Most High Head Mouse), Taylor Iman Jones (Princess Pea, Merlot), Ryan Melia (Librarian, Prisoner), Betsy Morgan (Miggery Sow, Antoinette, Queen Rosemary), Bianca Norwood (Despereaux), Matt Nuernberger (Botticelli), Eric Petersen (Roscuro), Arya Shahi (King Phillip), and Dan Weschler (Stained-Glass Knight).

The cast of The Tale of Despereaux.

(© Jim Cox)

The Desperaux creative team includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Lydia Fine and Nick Lehane (shadow sequences and puppetry design), Jennifer Jancuska (choreography), and Christopher Jahnke (music director and additional arrangements).