Casting Set for New Michael John LaChiusa About Life of Graciela Daniele

San Diego's Old Globe announced the full cast and creative team for The Gardens of Anuncia, featuring book, music, and lyrics by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa. The new musical is inspired by the life of Graciela Daniele, one of this year's special Tony Award recipients, who directs and cochoreographs. The run takes place September 10-October 17,

In the piece, Anuncia tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. The company includes Carmen Roman and Kalyn West sharing older and younger versions of the title role, alongside Enrique Acevedo as That Man, Andréa Burns as Tía (Lucia), Eden Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen), John Herrera as Grandfather, Tally Sessions as The Deer, and Mary Testa as Granmama (Magdalena).

The production will have co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Drew Levy, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and production stage management by Anjee Nero.