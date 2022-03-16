Broadway-Bound Bob Fosse's Dancin' Announces Cast for Old Globe Run

The full cast and creative team has been announced for the Broadway-bound revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin, which begins a six-week limited engagement at San Diego's Old Globe on April 19 ahead of an official opening night on April 28. Tickets are on sale through May 29.

Originally created, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse, Dancin' ran on Broadway for four years, from 1978-1982. Tony Award–winning choreographer Wayne Cilento appeared in that original production, and has restaged it for the 21st century, bringing Fosse's iconic style back to the Broadway stage.

The ensemble of principal cast members for Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes Ioana Alfonso, Yeman Brown, Peter John Chursin, Dylis Croman, Tony d'Alelio, Jōvan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo, Jacob Guzman, Manuel Herrera, Kolton Krouse, Mattie Love, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, and Ron Todorowski.

Understudies for Dancin' include Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Gabriel Hyman, Krystal Mackie, and Michaeljon Slinger.

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; projection design by Finn Ross; music supervision, orchestrations, incidental music, and vocal arrangements by Jim Abbott; music direction by Darryl Archibald; dance arrangements and additional music by David Dabbon; casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; Mr. Fosse's choreography reproduced by Christine Colby Jacques; associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera; and text consultant and additional material by Kirsten Childs.

Bob Fosse's Dancin'' is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse and by special arrangement with Joey Parnes.