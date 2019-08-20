Hamilton's Philadelphia Production Announces Digital Lottery

Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre has recently announced its rush policy for Hamilton, which will run August 27-November 17.

As with the Broadway production, 40 $10 tickets will be made available via digital lottery. The lottery for the first performance will begin at 11am on Sunday, August 25; all other lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

The musical is described as follows: "Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.