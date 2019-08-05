Mandy Patinkin to Launch 30-City Concert Tour

Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will launch a 30-city concert tour of Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano. The tour will commence on October 30 at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, followed by concerts across the US and Canada through February, 2020.

In Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES, Patinkin will put his own spin on Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest digital recordings on Nonesuch Records. "From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin is the rare performer who can make audiences feel that they are hearing these songs for the very first time."

Nonesuch Records will additionally release Patinkin's first new album since 2002 this fall. The collection of songs was recorded in New York with pianist/producer Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman).

The concert tour is produced and managed by Staci Levine, with lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by Daniel J. Gerhard, and video design by Tom Kalin.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, directed by Hal Prince, and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. He currently plays Saul Berenson in the Showtime series Homeland, which will air its eighth and final season this February.

